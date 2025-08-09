How Orioles' starter fared in latest rehab outing

The most valuable seasons (by bWAR) from Orioles starting pitchers since 2017:



1. Kyle Bradish, 2023 — 4.8

2. John Means, 2019 — 4.4

3. John Means, 2021 — 3.6

4. Corbin Burnes, 2024 — 3.5

5. *Trevor Rogers, 2025 — 3.4*



Rogers has started only 10 games this season.