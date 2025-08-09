How Orioles' starter fared in latest rehab outing
Pitching has been the Achilles' heel of the Baltimore Orioles this season. Their 4.85 team ERA ranks fourth-worst in baseball, and injuries have ravaged the rotation.
Amid that frustration, there was a positive on Friday as right-hander Kyle Bradish, who has been sidelined all season recovering from Tommy John surgery, made his fourth rehab appearance across the Orioles' affiliates.
Bradish's Latest Outing (8/8)
The 28-year-old worked 3.2 innings for Triple-A Norfolk, giving up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four. It marked an improvement from his first appearance with Norfolk, when he allowed five earned runs in just three innings, but still fell short of a dominant outing.
That being said, results are secondary right now. The current priority is for Bradish to continue to shake off the rust, and work his way toward feeling as close to 100% as possible. With Baltimore a long shot to reach the postseason, the O's can afford to take their time with Bradish.
Rushing Bradish back would be a massive mistake, as doing that can risk re-aggravating his elbow. With Grayson Rodriguez's recovery timeline looking increasingly uncertain after undergoing debridement surgery on his right elbow, Baltimore will need Bradish at his best if they hope to make noise in 2026.
While his two most recent appearances with Triple-A Norfolk may not reflect the righty's talent, the Orioles know just how valuable Bradish is. In 2023, his second full season, he went 12–7 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and a .215 opposing batting average, finishing fourth in AL Cy Young voting for a 101-win club.
Bradish's 2024 was also off to a strong start, posting a 2.75 ERA through eight starts and holding opponents to a minuscule .188 average before undergoing Tommy John surgery.
General manager Mike Elias has vowed that the team will be competitive in 2026 and remains optimistic. In order for that statement to come to fruition, the starting pitching must improve and take a step forward. Bradish alone won't determine the success of the O's starting rotation as a whole, but he will be expected to live up to his 2023 season and be an ace.
A 1-2 punch of Kyle Bradish and surprising revelation Trevor Rogers for 2026 certainly will generate a lot of noise and excitement in Birdland.
However, in order to be best prepared to compete in 2026, perhaps the best decision to make right now is to play the long game. Letting Bradish get more starts under his belt at Triple-A will allow the Orioles to stay committed to their cautious approach and get Bradish closer to full health, even if that means not seeing him pitch for the O's again potentially until mid-to-late September.