How Reds’ Slump Could Help Baltimore Orioles at Trade Deadline
The Cincinnati Reds did not have a good start after the All-Star break. That could be a big break for the Baltimore Orioles.
The Washington Nationals swept the Reds to start the second half and that dropped the Reds to 47-53 and into last place in the National League Central. Cincinnati is 10.5 games back of Milwaukee but only four games out of the final spot in the NL Wild Card race.
That may be enough for the Reds. According to MLB.com, after the sweep, Cincinnati is now willing to move on players with expiring contracts.
So, no, that doesn’t mean that star shortstop Elly De La Cruz will be hitting the market. But, some of the pitching that the Reds have may come available — and that could interest the Orioles.
Two names that MLB.com reported could become available are Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez. The report also indicated that the Orioles are among the teams that are interested in the pair.
Montas, a 31-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic, is 4-8 with a 4.85 ERA. He has struck out 72 and walked 38 in 80 innings. He’s previously pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Yankees. He’s lost his last two starts, including his Friday outing against Washington.
He was also the Reds’ Opening Day starter this season. He’s pitching on a one-year deal worth $14 million, so a new team would only pick up less than $7 million.
Martinez, a 33-year-old right-hander, has been primarily a reliever this season. He’s started five of his 28 appearances and has a 3-5 record with a 3.88 ERA. What he has is an enviable strikeout-to-walk ratio, with 56 strikeouts and nine walks in 72 innings.
The Orioles have one of the best minor-league systems in the game and a wealth of young talent it could trade to bolster its pitching staff.
Baltimore tossed Corbin Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer against the Texas Rangers in their first series after the All-Star Break, during which the Orioles won two out of three. Albert Suárez and Cade Povich are next in the rotation when Baltimore starts a series with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.
If the O’s make a move, it’s likely either Suárez or Povich could move back to the bullpen or, in Povich’s case, could go back to the minors since he's a rookie with options.