How this intense message is helping Coby Mayo improve with the Orioles
Few players hear ‘You suck today’ — and even fewer embrace it.
However, that blunt honesty from the Baltimore Orioles’ coaching staff is precisely what is helping Coby Mayo grow and find his footing in the majors.
It’s a stark contrast from how his major league story began. Mayo has often felt like the forgotten prospect amid the wave of young talent the Orioles have developed over the past three years.
When he was called up last season, Mayo looked overwhelmed by major league pitching and couldn’t carry over the success he had shown at Triple-A Norfolk, where he blasted 25 home runs and flashed elite power potential. In 17 games with the Orioles, he hit just .098 with 22 strikeouts and no home runs; it was a harsh welcome to the big leagues and a clear reminder of the gap between promise and performance.
Coming into 2025, the Orioles faced a logjam across their infield, and it seemed unlikely Mayo would get another chance to prove himself. But that opportunity emerged for the 23-year-old due to the team’s struggles this season and injuries to key players like Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, and Ryan Mountcastle.
Making the Most of a Second Chance
Mayo began the season with occasional spot starts, but as the Orioles’ struggles persisted, he earned a regular spot in the lineup around the middle of July. Although his overall numbers are unimpressive — hitting .221/.296/.377 on the season — Mayo has steadily improved since July 22, slashing .275/.383/.550 in 47 plate appearances.
It’s not just playing time that’s made the difference. Mayo’s development is fueled by a coaching staff that isn’t afraid to lay it all out on the table.
“They’re constantly telling me, ‘You sucked today, you’re gonna play tomorrow. You sucked one day, you’re gonna play the next day,’” Mayo said. “I think they know what kind of player I can be in this league.”
That tough-love approach is exactly what Mayo needs as he works to turn potential into consistent performance.
This type of coaching doesn’t work for every player. Some take it to heart, feel discouraged, and spiral. But for Mayo, it’s exactly what he’s needed.
The Orioles’ unique approach has helped him feel comfortable knowing that even when he struggles, the organization still believes in him. As Mayo said, the Orioles have high expectations for what he can become — a potential cornerstone of the franchise — which is exactly why they continue to push him so hard.
Coby Mayo’s path hasn’t been easy, and it likely won’t get easier any time soon. But he’s learning, adjusting, and slowly becoming the kind of player the Orioles always believed he could be. The numbers are improving, the confidence is growing, and the belief — both from the organization and from Mayo himself — is starting to look justified. The road may be longer than expected, but it’s finally heading in the right direction.