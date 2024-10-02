How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Royals Wednesday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles have lost another game in the postseason. After last night’s 1-0 defeat to the Kansas City Royals, the team has now lost its last nine postseason games, six being against their current opponents. In order to break the drought and keep their season alive, they must win tonight in Game Two at Camden Yards.
Baltimore will go with Zach Eflin with their season on the line. The 30-year-old has been one of their best pitchers in the rotation since being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays. In his nine starts for the Orioles, he posted a 5-2 record with a 2.60 ERA. He will make his second career postseason start on Wednesday against the Royals.
Eflin and the rest of the Orioles will face veteran pitcher Seth Lugo as Kansas City looks to win their first postseason series since winning the World Series in 2015. The 34-year-old will be making his first start in the playoffs in his nine year career. He faced the Orioles once this season as he picked up the loss on April 21st. He allowed four runs and nine hits across 5.1 innings of work. He picked up only one strikeout in the outing.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Baltimore Orioles
1 SS Gunnar Henderson
2 2B Jordan Westburg
3 RF Anthony Santander
4 LF Colton Cowser
5 C Adley Rutschman
6 DH Ryan O'Hearn
7 1B Ryan Mountcastle
8 CF Cedric Mullins
9 3B Ramon Urias
The top of the lineup struggled yesterday as the first five in the order was 1 for 16 from the plate. They will move Colton Cowser up the clean up spot for the second game of the series in hopes for a spark.
Cedric Mullins will look to have another great day at the plate. Heading into the series, Mullins was 0 for 12 in his postseason career. He changed that on Tuesday after going 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double.
Kansas City Royals
1 2B Michael Massey
2 SS Bobby Witt
3 DH Vinnie Pasquantino
4 C Salvador Perez
5 1B Yuli Gurriel
6 LF MJ Melendez
7 RF Hunter Renfroe
8 CF Kyle Isbel
9 3B Maikel Garcia
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:38 p.m. ET in Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The game will be available nationally on ESPN.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!