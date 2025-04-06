Ideal Orioles Deadline Target Named Top MLB Trade Chip
As the regular season hits week two for the Baltimore Orioles, the team is hoping to start getting a bit healthier.
Injuries have unfortunately been a bit of a storyline to begin the season with stars like Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez starting the year on the injured list. However, the team is still performing well enough without two of their best players.
Due to the loss of Corbin Burnes in free agency, the starting rotation was always going to be monitored by Baltimore. So far, while they are without a key member, the unit hasn’t looked strong.
This is a team that has the potential to be a contender in the American League, but that is definitely a weak spot.
As shown by the trade to acquire Burnes last winter, the franchise isn’t afraid to make a significant splash in the trade market.
Furthermore, one pitcher who could become available and makes a lot of sense for the team is Miami Marlins right-hander, Sandy Alcántara.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently spoke about some of the best trade chips in baseball. For the Orioles, Alcántara was listed as a top trade chip.
“Miami just about destined to be a hot mess and the 2022 NL Cy Young winner destined to be an extremely popular trade target if he continues to establish that he has fully recovered from the Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire 2024 campaign.”
The former NL Cy Young award winner makes a ton of sense for Baltimore for multiple reasons.
Obviously, the big plus for him would be to get a true ace on the pitching staff once again. Even though Rodriguez and Zach Eflin are both good, them starting in a Game 1 of a postseason series would be a bit concerning.
Furthermore, from a financial perspective, Alcántara is very affordable for the next few years for a pitcher of his caliber compared to what the team would have to spend in free agency.
Also, having him on the team for the next couple of years would line up nicely with their young core of talent led by Henderson.
Since there are a lot of positives about his abilities and his contract, the price tag wouldn’t be cheap in a potential trade.
Fortunately, the Orioles have multiple Top 10 prospects and a lineup that doesn’t have an obvious place to put them. Whether it be an established player from the lineup or someone like Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo, the team would have options to entice Miami.
Overall, it’s no surprise that a dream target to help the rotation is going to be one of the most desirable trade chips in the league.