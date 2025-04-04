Orioles Activate Superstar From Injured List Ahead of Playoff Rematch
With the Baltimore Orioles set to start a series against the Kansas City Royals, they will have one of their key players returning.
It’s been a bit of a tough start to the season for the Orioles. With numerous injuries to key players, the team is far from 100 percent right now.
However, they have treaded water nicely with a 3-4 record to start the campaign. Now, as players start to get healthy and come back, the true potential of the team will be unleashed.
On Friday, Baltimore will be getting its best player back in the lineup with the return of shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
This is a massive addition back into the batting order, with Henderson not only being the best hitter for the Orioles, but also one of the best in the league.
Last year, he slashed .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs, 92 RBI, and 21 stolen bases. The fantastic sophomore year followed up his Rookie of the Year campaign in grand style.
At just 23 years old, coming in fourth place in the American League MVP voting is extremely impressive, and the sky is the limit for him.
Now, with the star shortstop coming back, Baltimore sent down Dylan Carlson, who was called up after an injury to Colton Cowser.
It’s been a bit of roulette for the Orioles so far to begin the year with roster moves, but getting their star back is most important.
They'll be kicking off a three-game set against the team that eliminated them from the postseason last year. Luckily, their star will be back to help get some revenge.