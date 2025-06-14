Orioles Need To Strongly Consider Trading All-Star Reliever in Seller's Market
The Baltimore Orioles have not yet opened for business ahead of the trade deadline, but that is the direction they are heading toward.
With a 28-40 record, they are in the cellar of the American League East, 14 games behind the New York Yankees. Their outlook isn’t much better in the wild card race, 7.5 games back from the Minnesota Twins, who are holding the final spot.
At some point, they will be selling the best assets on their roster, looking to make something out of what has been a disastrous campaign.
Players who are in contract years -- such as designated hitter/first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn, center fielder Cedric Mullins, starting pitcher Zach Eflin and relief pitchers Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez -- seem to be as good as gone.
Tomoyuki Sugano is also on an expiring deal, but trading him is more complicated. It would be a bad look for Baltimore to deal him away as they attempt to build a relationship within the Japanese market.
Beyond the players who are impending free agents, the Orioles should strongly consider trading one of their relief pitchers; former All-Star Felix Bautista.
His value is a little lower right now as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2024 campaign. Under team control through 2027, there is no urgency to move him, either.
But this year’s market might be too good for the team to pass up.
“With so many teams in need of arms, though, all are going to go for more than you would like. That's going to be the the cost of doing business, and if you don't meet it, your chances to compete this October go down,” wrote Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.
Contending teams are always in the market for relief help.
With limited options seemingly available, a player of Bautista’s caliber could push him to the front of many team’s wish lists.
He would have the most value out of any relief pitcher when combining his years of team control and previous track record.
Bautista was so dominant in 2023, he finished 11th in the AL Cy Young Award voting despite missing the last month-plus of the season.
He would bring back a very strong trade package even with some of his numbers and metrics not yet returning to previous levels.
