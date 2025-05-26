Insider Shares Who 'Leading Candidate' for Open Orioles Managerial Job Will Be
The Baltimore Orioles will take a long look at who should become their next manager.
Tony Mansolino is getting the first crack at things after he was given the interim tag following the firing of Brandon Hyde.
He could be the choice if he's able to get things back on track since this season looks completely lost right now and a massive turnaround is needed for them to make any noise.
More than likely, though, the Orioles will hire another skipper, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared who they have their eye on.
"If the Orioles change managers again in the offseason, the leading candidate will be Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, who played six years for the Orioles and nearly landed the Padres' manager gig two years ago," he wrote.
This is an interesting bit of information.
While the insider didn't outright say Baltimore won't go with Mansolino when it comes to making their decision regarding who will be the next manager, name-dropping Ryan Flaherty in this manner should catch the attention of the fan base.
Currently, Flaherty is serving as the bench coach of the Chicago Cubs under Craig Counsell, someone who is considered to be the best skipper in the game by many based on what he did during his time with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Learning from Counsell and Bob Melvin in his previous stop with the San Diego Padres is quite the tutelage, so a combination of a forward-thinking analytical type of approach with a player-friendly mentality could be exactly what the Orioles are looking for in their next manager.
Not to mention, Flaherty has history with Baltimore.
A Rule 5 draft pick by the Orioles in 2011, he made his Major League debut with the franchise one year later and spent six seasons with the team from 2012-17.
It will be interesting to monitor this situation going forward.
Baltimore seems to have someone circled who they are going to pursue if they decide to look at other options besides Mansolino, and Flaherty could be a popular name when that time comes.