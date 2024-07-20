Jackson Holliday’s Brother Projected As Top Pick in 2025 Draft
When Jackson Holliday graduated from Stillwater (Okla.) High School in the summer of 2022, there seemed to be a clear path toward him being the No. 1 overall selection.
That pick belonged to the Baltimore Orioles. The O’s took him No. 1 overall and two years later he is the No. 1 prospect in baseball. Now, his taste of the Major League life in April didn’t go as hoped. But he’s back at Triple-A Norfolk and his bat appears back on track.
Now, his younger brother, Ethan, is getting the same attention.
After the MLB Draft concluded, Baseball America did what most publications do — it published a “way-too-early” mock draft for next year. Yes, it is absolutely way too early to draft for next year. But, the site did it anyway.
Guess who was at the top? You guessed it — Ethan Holliday.
Baseball America had the Miami Marlins selecting No. 1 overall and had them take Holliday.
If it came to pass, it would be the first time that brothers were the No. 1 overall picks in different drafts. The Upton brothers came oh-so-close. BJ Upton was the No. 2 overall pick in 2002 and his younger brother, Justin Upton, went No. 1 overall in 2005.
The publication noted that Ethan is “…more physical than older brother Jackson at the same age and more likely to develop 30-plus home run power.” It also mentioned that he had more swing-and-miss potential and that he projected to a position change, perhaps to corner infield.
But, like his brother, he has a smooth left-handed swing and he’s already on everyone’s radar.
While most of baseball was paying attention to the All-Star Game, the Home Run Derby and the MLB Futures Game at Globe Life Field during All-Star Weekend, Holliday participated in the High School Home Run Derby on Saturday morning, which was just before the Futures Game.
He came in third in the contest, one learned he would participate in a couple of months prior.
“This is an experience I’m never going to forget,” he said.
Ethan Holliday preparing for a summer of travel ball, followed by his senior year at Stillwater (Okla.) High School. Like his brother, he’s committed to playing for his uncle, Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday — should he decide not to turn pro.
“If the opportunity comes up and pro ball is the answer, I’ll do that,” he said. “And if not, I’ll go to college and enjoy trying to win a championship. Watching my older brother I just learned to enjoy the moment.”
As for the publication’s pick for the Orioles, well the mock draft only did the first 10 selections. So O’s fans will have to wait a bit longer for that.