Key takeaways from the Orioles' 2026 regular season schedule
There is no question that the 2025 regular season was a letdown for the Baltimore Orioles, who entered the year hoping to win an AL East title and are exiting it headed for last place in the division. While this year will go down as a missed opportunity for Baltimore's young stars, 2026 does offer a new chance for this collection of talented Orioles to capitalize on their prospective promise.
Read More: Insider pinpoints position Orioles will pursue in free agency
A new season brings with it a new schedule, and the Orioles' 2026 slate got dropped earlier this week when MLB revealed the full regular season schedule for next year. The Orioles' official account on X teased the full schedule, which you can look at in full by visiting the team's website.
With a smart offseason and improvement from their key young players, Baltimore could easily factor into the AL East mix next season. Let's take a look at some key takeaways from the Orioles' full 2026 schedule.
Key Takeaways From The Orioles' 2026 Schedule
After beginning this year on the road in Toronto, the Orioles will begin 2026 at Camden Yards on March 26th, when they host a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins. The Texas Rangers will be in town after them for three to complete Baltimore's first homestand of the season.
In terms of the big Beltway rivalry with the Nationals, Baltimore will head to Washington from May 15th-17th as part of the new Rivalry Weekend tradition that the league created this season. The Nationals make the return trip to Camden Yards on the last weekend of June.
The longest homestand for Baltimore comes in late May, when they host Detroit, Tampa Bay and Toronto for 10 days between May 22nd and May 31st. That is counterbalanced by a 10-game road trip from August 7th-17th through Texas, Minnesota and Tampa Bay.
In terms of holidays, the Orioles will be at home on Memorial Day (against the Rays) and Labor Day (against the Guardians). Baltimore will be on the road for Independence Day, when they take on the Reds in Cincinnati.
Another unique trend that seems to be popping up on schedules around the league this season is that MLB is backloading divisional games. Baltimore doesn't play its first AL East opponent until April 24th, when they host the Boston Red Sox for a three-game set, and waits even longer to see the New York Yankees (May 1st in the Bronx), Rays (May 18th in Tampa) and Blue Jays (May 28th at home).
Baltimore's final homestand of the year comes from September 18th-23rd, when they welcome the Milwaukee Brewers and Blue Jays to town for six games. The Orioles will finish on the road for the third consecutive year, spending the final weekend of the season at Yankee Stadium, which is where they will also finish the 2025 campaign.