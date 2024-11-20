MLB Insider: Baltimore Orioles 'Focused More on Free Agency' in Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles are coming off their second postseason run in as many years, though neither went as deep as the club would have liked.
Bringing in ace Corbin Burnes ahead of the 2024 campaign, the Orioles had hopes of making a deeper run with a true ace on their staff. But their fate was the same as in 2023: a first-round exit.
Burnes is now a free agent for the first time in his career, and Baltimore has been linked to the Chicago White Sox as the potential trade partner for Garrett Crochet. But, one insider believes the latter may not be the case.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported that the Orioles may be more focused on the free agent market than trades after moving 10 prospects since February.
"While the Orioles are one of many teams in the mix for Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet, they currently are more focused on free agency, according to sources briefed on their discussions. New ownership has given general manager Mike Elias the flexibility to at least explore the markets for the top free agents, from Burnes on down."
That list includes the likes of Blake Snell and Max Fried, two more proven aces that are available this winter in free agency.
Currently, Baltimore's rotation includes Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, and Dean Kramer, with Cade Povich, Albert Suarez, and Trevor Rodgers on standby, so depth is not the issue. The issue is that none of those six names can serve as a staff ace.
Burnes has proven what he can do at Camden Yards, as he pitched to a 2.94 ERA across 101 innings in 17 starts there in 2024. Fried has only made two starts at that park in his career, carrying a 2.57 ERA, and Snell has a 5.32 ERA there in five starts. Both are, admittedly, small sample sizes.
ERA aside, with the Orioles' infield talent, any of those three starters would work wonders as all three are groundball pitchers. Snell is the best strikeout artist, but Fried may be the best bang for their buck.
It is an interesting development. If the Orioles drag their feet too long in free agency and miss all three, Crochet may be off the market if they have to pivot back.
Whatever the club decides, they must improve their rotation this winter. Through trade or free agency, an improvement is needed.