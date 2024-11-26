MLB Insider: Baltimore Orioles Taking Refreshing Offseason Approach
There is no denying that the Baltimore Orioles are loaded with talent.
Sure, there are some holes on the roster that need to be filled, but heading into the offseason, they are regarded as one of the best teams in baseball. Some would even call them the best team in the American League. That's some major praise given how disappointingly the 2024 campaign came to a close.
Looking like legitimate World Series contenders in the first half, the Orioles failed to find their groove consistently in the second half. The pitching staff was shaky, but the biggest culprit was the offense going ice cold.
It resulted in yet another early exit from the postseason.
Baltimore was eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Kansas City Royals, scoring one run in two games — a solo home run from Cedric Mullins in Game 2.
The opportunity to contend in sports could be short-lived. Looking to ensure their window is open for the foreseeable future, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today has revealed that the Orioles are changing their approach this offseason when exploring avenues to improve.
“The Baltimore Orioles, after being bounced out of the playoffs in the first round the past two seasons, are being much more aggressive in talks with agents and clubs after their passive trade deadline approach in 2024," he wrote.
One of the key pieces of this change in strategy is new ownership, led by David Rubenstein. This is first offseason as owner and he's hinted that the team will be wiling to spend this offseason, something his predecessors, the Angelos family, were reticent to do.
Baltimore made a bunch of moves ahead of the deadline. They acquired starting pitchers Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers from the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins.
Two trades were made with the Philadelphia Phillies, landing Seranthony Dominguez, Cristian Pache and Gregory Soto. They landed Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox as well.
Given the sheer volume of transactions made, it could be argued that the Orioles were an aggressive team seeking trades. However, none of those moves would be considered a blockbuster.
If they were serious about contending and upgrading the starting rotation, Garrett Crochet of the White Sox was there for the taking. With the offense sputtering, fans would have certainly loved to see a more impactful bat than Jimenez acquired.
They were also involved in trade rumors to sell a few veteran pieces, with Mullins and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle being mentioned.
Their intentions this offseason should be clear. They are buyers looking to improve what is already a contending roster. They will need to be aggressive, especially if they lost ace Corbin Burnes or right fielder Anthony Santander to other teams in free agency.