Baltimore Orioles Viewed As Top Landing Spot in Trade for All-Star Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles have a gaping need on their pitching staff entering the MLB offseason, and that is before they know what is going to happen with Corbin Burnes.
Their ace, whom they acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers last winter, was excellent in 2024. Despite some concerns about a dip in velocity, he was still getting the job done every time he took the mound.
He made 32 starts, pitched 194.1 innings and recorded a 2.92 ERA with 181 strikeouts.
But it was the first time in his career as a starting pitcher that, in a full 162-game season, he failed to reach the 200-strikeout plateau.
Is that a cause for concern moving forward?
It certainly doesn’t seem like it, as Burnes is projected to cash in on his next contract.
Losing him would be a massive blow to the Orioles since the pitching staff had concerns even with him in the fold. If he departs, they would have to be aggressive seeking a replacement for him atop the rotation.
That could be found on the trade market, where Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox is thought to be available.
Some in baseball feel it is a matter of when, not if, the All-Star is on the move.
Baltimore is considered one of the three likeliest landing spots for the talented left, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic, but despite the newfound aggressive nature of Mike Elias, they balked at the asking price once before.
So, is that a rumor worth buying?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report certainly believes that to be the case, as the verdict he shared is to buy into the Orioles as one of the likeliest landing spots.
“Since the Red Sox have the resources to sign a top starter—they're reportedly talking to Blake Snell or Max Fried—the Orioles may be the better bet to make a move for Crochet. But either way, that initial list of three favorites ultimately sounds reasonable.”
The preference of White Sox general manager Chris Getz to have a position player anchor any return trade package makes Baltimore a logical partner to work with. They are short on pitching but have plenty of young hitters to build a package around.
A player with extensive Major League experience, such as Jordan Westburg, could be intriguing. Outfielder Heston Kjerstad, infielder Coby Mayo, outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. and catcher Samuel Basallo could all fit the bill.
This will be something to keep an eye on because reports have the market for Crochet being much bigger than three teams.
The Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets have been mentioned by Buster Olney of ESPN as fits for the talented starter as well.