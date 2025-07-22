MLB Insider Says Adley Rutschman's Future With Orioles Is Uncertain
The face of this era of Baltimore Orioles baseball is Adley Rutschman.
Drafted No. 1 overall in 2019, his Major League debut on May 21, 2022 was the demarcating line between the unwatchable product that was on the field during their teardown rebuilding efforts and what turned into an AL East crown in 2023 and a second consecutive playoff appearance in 2024.
Because of that, it would have been unthinkable to even suggest the Orioles might be eyeing a future without their star catcher. However, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the idea of keeping Rutschman in Baltimore long-term is not a certainty.
"... Rutschman's long-term future in Baltimore is not as certain as it once appeared. He is under club control for only two more seasons. The Orioles' interest in signing him to an extension might be waning. Their top prospect, Samuel Basallo, also is a catcher," the insider reported.
That is pretty surprising.
While there's no doubt Rutschman has not been the same player since the 2024 All-Star Game compared to what he was before, this is the first report from a prominent insider that suggests the Orioles might be willing to let his club control expire instead of handing him an extension.
Previously, it was unclear if Baltimore would be able to meet the financial demands that were going to come from someone considered to already be one of the best players at his position as just a rookie. But with his performance cratering to the below-average level, all of a sudden, it seems like the Orioles might be the ones looking for an off ramp in this relationship.
Drafting two catchers this year only added more fuel to the fire of that speculation, even if their top pick, Ike Irish, isn't a true backstop and likely will play a different position as a professional.
Samuel Basallo is an interesting wrinkle.
His offensive game appears to be elite, but there are questions about what he can do behind the plate. So much so that a move to first base or even becoming a full-time designated hitter was floated as his most likely path going forward.
But Baltimore now has plenty of options, especially with Caden Bodine -- who they selected at No. 30 -- being a true catcher.
What should Orioles fans take from this?
It's hard to say right now.
Rutschman is under club control for two more years, so if Baltimore believes the slump he's going through right now is just a blip on the radar, they could make a buy-low offer to him in extension talks.
However, if they think this is closer to what he'll be going forward, then there's a real chance the Orioles are going to see how everything plays out during the next two seasons before making a decision on how he factors into their future.
It's shocking to even think about, but there's a chance Rutschman is not playing for Baltimore after 2027.
