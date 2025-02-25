New Baltimore Orioles Trade Idea Lands Miami Marlins Former Cy Young Winner
The Baltimore Orioles have needed another top-end starting pitcher for a while now and could find a somewhat forgotten ace that is on an extremely valuable deal.
Miami Marlins flamethrower Sandy Alcantara took the mound for the first time in over a year on Sunday and looks to have picked things up right where he left off after suffering an elbow injury and undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. He got back to just over 99 mph on his fastball and held the New York Mets scoreless in his one inning.
Obviously one solid inning against the Mets in spring training doesn't mean that he is going to be in Cy Young form immediately again, but his resume is good enough that he should not need to do much to prove he is ready to be a staff ace again.
Alcantara is also under contract for $17.3 million in each the next two years with a $21 million team option in 2027.
The Orioles have plenty of resources to offer and could immediately fix the top of their rotation for years to come.
With the Marlins blowing their team up, there's little reason for them to hold on to someone that could land them valuable, younger players.
A potential trade offer that Baltimore could put together would include outfielder Heston Kjerstad, outfielder Dylan Beavers, pitcher Chayce McDermott and pitcher Trace Bright.
That is a heavy haul, but is around what it is going to take to land Alcantara.
Miami got the Phillies' No. 4 and No. 23 prospects for Jesus Luzardo and Alcantara is going to command a much higher price tag.
The 29-year-old is a seven-year vet with a 3.32 ERA and 1.157 WHIP.
His Cy Young season in 2022 was one of the best pitching seasons in recent memory. He was able to maintain a 2.28 ERA and 0.980 over a league-most 228.2 innings pitcher.
That type of availability and dominance is hard to find. It was an 8.0 WAR season.
The haul that the Orioles would be offering here would help the Marlins out with starting-caliber players both in the outfield and rotation.
Kjerstad has graduated from prospect status, but is under team control through 2030. He has an exciting hit tool, but is blocked on the path to the MLB lineup in Baltimore.
Beavers and McDermott are both top-10 prospects in the Orioles farm that are near pro-ready. Bright is just outside of the top 10, but is an exciting strikeout machine with 11.2 K/9.