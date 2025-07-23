'Number of Teams Have Expressed Interest' in Veteran Orioles Starter
Things are going to heat up in the coming days for the Baltimore Orioles when it comes to their trade deadline plans.
As one of the only clear-cut sellers this year based on how many teams are hovering around a Wild Card spot, that could result in contenders offering them inflated packages for many of their best trade chips, something that would allow the Orioles to rebuild their depleted farm system.
More News: Could Orioles Salvage Nightmare Season by Extending Gunnar Henderson?
Outside of Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn, it's not clear exactly how much some of their other moveable players might return. But based on the turnaround performance by Charlie Morton, it's sounding like he could bring in a solid haul.
According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the veteran right-hander is starting to pick up some interest.
"It seems very likely that Charlie Morton (3.47 ERA last 12 appearances) will be traded, within a relatively thin starting pitching market with a lot of teams looking for rotation help -- the Padres, Yankees, maybe the Mets or Astros; a number of teams have expressed interest," he reported.
If there is a bidding war for Morton, that would be the best-case scenario for Baltimore.
More News: Orioles Sign Intriguing Veteran Reliever to Contract After Leaving Brewers
It looked like he was going to be designated for assignment and released based on how poorly he began this season. But injuries largely kept him in the starting rotation, allowing this resurgent stretch to occur.
Tons of teams are looking for starting pitchers who can become bullpen arms as needed, and that's exactly what Morton provides at this stage of his career.
More News: Orioles Surprising Star Sees Trade Deadline Value Rising Significantly
With about a week remaining until the trade deadline arrives, the longtime veteran will be a popular name once again with contenders interested in adding his services to their roster.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.