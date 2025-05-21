Orioles Activated Andrew Kittredge for Team Debut Before Wednesday's Game
The Baltimore Orioles announced that Andrew Kittredge had been reinstated from the 15-day injured list and right-hander Chayce McDermott had been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk prior to Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Kittredge, 35, was the Orioles' only bullpen addition this past offseason, having inked the veteran reliever to a one-year, $10 million deal with a club option for 2026.
While warming up for his second Grapefruit League appearance in early March, he felt discomfort in his left knee and ended up needing a knee debridement procedure, which put the former Tampa Bay Rays reliever on the shelf until the end of April.
After a handful of bullpen sessions, then-manager Brandon Hyde reported positive feedback regarding Kittredge. He was sent on a short rehab assignment to High-A Aberdeen and then to Norfolk, where he made six total appearances, striking out six while allowing as many hits and an earned run.
Kittredge will attempt to rescue Baltimore's near-league worst bullpen, which has a collective 4.96 ERA while giving up 27 home runs that's tied for the second-worst in all of baseball.
There are only three members of the Orioles bullpen with a sub-4.00 ERA -- Félix Bautista, Keegan Akin and Bryan Baker -- through the team's first 47 games of the campaign.
There has been no official announcement as to when Kittredge will make his first appearance, but this relief staff has been taxed over the course of the season with 177.2 innings eaten, mostly due to poor performances from starters not named Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 3.04 ERA).
Baltimore finishes a three-game set with the Brewers today before heading back east to face their AL East rival Boston Red Sox.