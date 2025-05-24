Orioles Announce Roster Moves Before Double Header, Activate Infielder
The Baltimore Orioles announced a trio of roster moves ahead of Saturday's double-header at Fewnay Park against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.
The moves included sending veteran outfielder Ramon Laureano to the 10-day injured list, activating infielder Terrin Vavra and selecting pitcher Trevor Rogers to the roster as the 27th man for the double header.
Laureano has been a pleasant surprise for the Orioles in the midst of an abysmal season, as he is hitting .266/.320/.532 while producing 1.2 bWAR worth of value to the outfield.
Now, he'll nurse a sprained left ankle back to health and hope to keep his hot stretch going upon his return.
Vavra comes up to the roster to replace him. The 28-year-old infielder has not played in the Major Leagues since 2023, when he posted a .560 OPS over 27 games played.
The last move is the most intriguing, as Rogers seems poised to get a chance to make his presence felt given the team's struggles on the mound.
Rogers is an option to start the nightcap of the double-header, and if he doesn't start, he'll likely appear in a bulk role.
Baltimore acquired Rogers from the Miami Marlins in a deal that figured to add a quality arm to the starting rotation, but Rogers floundered with the Orioles while Connor Norby, the prospect sent to Miami, looks poised to develop into a quality Big Leaguer.
The left-handed pitcher was a breakout star for the Marlins in 2021 with a 2.64 ERA in 25 starts, but he hasn't posted an ERA under 4.00 in any campaign since.