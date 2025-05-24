Inside The Orioles

Orioles Announce Roster Moves Before Double Header, Activate Infielder

The Baltimore Orioles made roster moves before taking on the Boston Red Sox in a double header.

Kyle Morton

Aug 19, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field.
Aug 19, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles announced a trio of roster moves ahead of Saturday's double-header at Fewnay Park against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The moves included sending veteran outfielder Ramon Laureano to the 10-day injured list, activating infielder Terrin Vavra and selecting pitcher Trevor Rogers to the roster as the 27th man for the double header.

Laureano has been a pleasant surprise for the Orioles in the midst of an abysmal season, as he is hitting .266/.320/.532 while producing 1.2 bWAR worth of value to the outfield.

Now, he'll nurse a sprained left ankle back to health and hope to keep his hot stretch going upon his return.

Vavra comes up to the roster to replace him. The 28-year-old infielder has not played in the Major Leagues since 2023, when he posted a .560 OPS over 27 games played.

The last move is the most intriguing, as Rogers seems poised to get a chance to make his presence felt given the team's struggles on the mound.

Rogers is an option to start the nightcap of the double-header, and if he doesn't start, he'll likely appear in a bulk role.

Baltimore acquired Rogers from the Miami Marlins in a deal that figured to add a quality arm to the starting rotation, but Rogers floundered with the Orioles while Connor Norby, the prospect sent to Miami, looks poised to develop into a quality Big Leaguer.

The left-handed pitcher was a breakout star for the Marlins in 2021 with a 2.64 ERA in 25 starts, but he hasn't posted an ERA under 4.00 in any campaign since.

KYLE MORTON

Kyle Morton has covered various sports from amateur to professional level athletics. A graduate of Fordham University, Kyle specializes in MLB and NHL coverage while having previous bylines with SB Nation, The Hockey Writers, HighSchoolOT, and Sports World News. He spent time working the beat for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and is an avid fan of the NHL, MLB, NFL and college basketball. Enjoys the outdoors and hiking in his free time away from sports.

