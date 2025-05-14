Orioles' Frustrations Were On Display With Ejection of Ramon Laureano
The frustration among Baltimore Orioles fans has permeated the clubhouse.
Just two years removed from the American League East title and one from a second-place finish and Wild Card berth, the Orioles are in shambles, and they desperately need to right the ship.
It's clear the players are feeling the pressure to climb out of the spiraling hole.
Baltimore sits firmly at last in the division with a 15-26 record after dropping both contests of the doubleheader on Wednesday, and after the New York Yankees won their finale against the Seattle Mariners, the Orioles are now ---- games out of first.
Their loss in Game 1 was not without drama, as outfielder Ramón Laureano earned an ejection for his antics at the plate.
Ramón Laureano’s Ejection Illustrates Team Struggles
Laureano had a critical at-bat in the bottom of the sixth with two outs and a runner on first base.
In a 3-2 count, he took issue with the third strike called by home plate umpire James Hoye.
He expressed his frustrations by slamming his bat into the ground and spiking his helmet.
Unsurprisingly, the umpire immediately ejected Laureano from the contest.
While his emotions might have come because of a call he disagreed with one that — Statcast showed hit the outer half of the strike zone — they’re in line with his struggles all season long with Baltimore.
Laureano is slashing .189/.247/.459 with just five home runs to 27 strikeouts. He went 0-for-3 with two of those strikeouts in the Game 1 loss.
While the strike was a close call, one could equally argue that he should have swung with two outs.
With his actions, Laureano became the first Orioles player to get ejected this season, and Heston Kjerstad took his place in the outfield.
Getting tossed didn't cause the 25th loss of the 2025 campaign. None of the pieces of the puzzle are clicking for the Orioles.
But was his outburst a microcosm of the team’s mental state?
Some may see it as an inexcusable eruption, but fans may resonate with some passionate emotions trickling out of the players as they try to right the ship.