Orioles Will ‘First Focus’ on Trading These Five Players First at Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have played themselves into a corner and are now expected to see a major sell-off at the upcoming trade deadline, though they would have preferred to avoid that.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently did a temperature check for each team ahead of next week's deadline. Not much has changed for the Orioles, but it does seem like they only want to deal players on expiring contracts.
Bowden did mention players like Ramon Laureano and Felix Bautista as players who will receive interest, but stated that Baltimore will "first focus" on these five names in the last years of their deals:
DH Ryan O'Hearn
O'Hearn has cooled off considerably since his red-hot start to 2025, but he should still be one of the top offensive targets at the deadline. At worst, he is still someone than can punish right-handed pitching.
Overall, the 31-year-old first-time All-Star has posted a .282/.378/.458 slash line with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 85 games this year.
OF Cedric Mullins
Mullins is another lefty slugger, but he has actually posted reverse splits this season. His power has come in waves this year, but the potential still being there will have plenty of competitive teams intrigued.
The 30-year-old has posted a .218/.300/.405 slash line with 13 home runs and 42 RBI. He has taken a step back defensively, but is fast enough to still play a fine center field.
RHP Charlie Morton
A couple of months ago, the idea of getting anything back for Morton would have seemed like a massive win after his horrendous start to the year.
Since he was sent to the bullpen back at the end of April (and then put back a couple of weeks ago), he has put up a 3.97 ERA. It was down to 3.30 before he got shelled in his last outing.
LHP Gregory Soto
Left-handed relief pitching will always go at a premium at the deadline. It's something that any World Series hopeful will want and there just isn't that much of it on the market.
Soto has also had his best campaign in years. He's posted a 3.67 ERA with a 1.223 WHIP, 107 ERA+ and 40 strikeouts in 34.1 innings.
RHP Seranthony Dominguez
Dominguez has also looked closer to his normal self after a down season last year. He has struggled a bit in July, but that shouldn't dissuade any interested teams.
The 30-year-old has shown the ability to close out games when needed and is picking up strikeouts at a career-high rate with 51 in 38.2 innings. He has a 3.72 ERA on the year.
