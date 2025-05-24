Orioles Designate Struggling Reliever Cionel Perez for Assignment
The Baltimore Orioles announced on Saturday that the organization designated left-handed relief pitcher Cionel Perez for assignment.
Perez, a 29-year-old native of Cuba, was in the midst of his eighth Major League season and fourth with the Orioles.
He has carved out a solid Major League career after debuting with the Houston Astros in 2020, posting a 4.22 ERA across 257 appearances.
Why Orioles DFA'ed Cionel Perez
Perez achieved a notable feat in 2024, when he held opponents to a 4.53 ERA in 62 games for Baltimore while not allowing a single home run.
Things fell apart for Perez this season, as he has been hit to the tune of a 8.31 ERA across 19 appearances.
The Orioles have struggled mightily on the mound and overall this season, and Perez is not the first member of the team's pitching staff to be designated for assignment.
Kyle Gibson had the same fate after he struggled in his limited showings, going 0-3 with a 16.78 ERA.
As of Saturday evening, Baltimore owned the worst team ERA in all of MLB at 5.75.
Perez likely sealed his fate with his performance on Friday night in an embarrassing 19-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
With a 2-1 lead entering the sixth inning, the Orioles went on to lose 19-5. Perez worked the seventh inning, allowing four hits, two walks and five earned runs to send his ERA soaring.
In a corresponding move, Baltimore also announced that it has selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Yaromir Hiraldo, who will be making his MLB debut whenever he appears in a game.