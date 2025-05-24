Orioles' Nightmare Outing Versus Red Sox Could Repeat In Double Header
Here's the bad news for Baltimore Orioles: they lost 19-5 in yesterday's bout with the Boston Red Sox allowing 20 hits and eight walks. Six Boston position players had multi-hit games, including Rafael Devers having four hits and two of the Red Sox's three home runs.
Here's even worse news: that might just be the beginning.
Keep in mind that eight of Boston's 19 runs were let up by Emmanuel Rivera, a position player, who now has a not-so-amazing career ERA of 72.00. But taking that away still, eleven runs allowed by the Baltimore pitching staff is not only stressful to watch, but puts a ton of stress on the entire bullpen as the two AL East foes look to square off in a Saturday double-header. And it's not like the bullpen is in great shape to begin with, anyway.
Starter Cade Povich went for five innings, allowing just one run with six strikeouts to set up the bullpen for at least a competitive chance to win with the score at 2-1 Orioles entering the sixth.
Baltimore then used Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, and Cionel Perez, who blew the gate open allowing five runs on 34 pitches thrown before Rivera entered the game.
Zach Eflin will start for Baltimore's first game against Boston. He's consistently provided distance for the Orioles, with all five of his starts going five innings or longer. And they'll desperately need it from him today so that interim manager Tony Mansolino won't have to repeat any bullpen arms from yesterday's match into the second half of the double-header.
It's not clear who will be starting the second game for the Orioles', meaning it's on the board that a bullpen opener could be used. If that's the case, Baltimore could keep Eflin out there six to seven innings even if it means allowing as many runs. And even then they'd be stretching themselves thin and really pushing guys past fatigue.
Don't consider it off the table that a position player comes out to pitch at some point today for Baltimore.