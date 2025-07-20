Orioles Farm System Rockets Back Up Rankings After Strong 2025 MLB Draft
The once-elite Baltimore Orioles farm system had fallen to near the bottom of the league after a flurry of graduations, but a strong 2025 MLB draft has them gaining fervor once again.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently released an update farm system ranking, accounting for the draft, and the Orioles rose from No. 29 to No. 18. There is still a long way to go before they are the best of the best again, but this is a solid start.
It doesn't hurt that even though Baltimore didn't pick until near the end of the first round, they had seven selections in the top 100. Four of their new top 10 prospects came from this draft class.
What also helps is that the Bleacher Report scouting department seems to be huge fans of the Orioles' first overall pick, Ike Irish. The No. 19 overall pick in the draft was listed as a Tier 2 prospect, which means that he is within their Top 50 overall.
Irish could end up as either a catcher or a corner outfielder, but the current makeup of the organization and even the rest of the draft points to him stick in the outfield.
That would allow him to get the most out of his bat, which is his best tool as of now.
The full top five of the organization now stands as follows, in order: C Samuel Basallo, Irish, SS Wehiwa Aloy, OF Dylan Beavers and RHP Michael Forret.
Basallo is seemingly the next big prospect domino to fall. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the day that he finally gets the call.
In 62 games at the Triple-A level this year, the 20-year-old has posted a .264/.383/.591 slash line with 19 home runs and 48 RBI. There is no question about his bat at this point, mostly about where he will be able to stick on defense.
Once the trade deadline comes and Baltimore makes their deals, a spot should open up for Basallo.
The rest of the top 10 is OF Slater de Brun, RHP Esteban Mejia, C Caden Bodine, OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., and RHP Braxton Bragg.
Bradfield, the 2023 Orioles first rounder, coming in ranked low is intriguing. He certainly hasn't had the best year in the minors, as he has been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue.
The 23-year-old has yet to surpass Double-A. In 43 games this season, he has posted a .252/.388/.356 slash line with one home run, eight RBI and 16 stolen bases. The defense is there, but he needs his other tools to develop quicker.
