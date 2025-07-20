Inside The Orioles

Samuel Basallo Lauded as Orioles' Top Performing Prospect in First Half

The Baltimore Orioles have had a difficult season so far, but their farm system has managed to surpass expectations, especially Samuel Basallo.

Jeremy Trottier

Shorebirds' Samuel Basallo (21) swings in the game against the Cannon Ballers Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland. The Shorebirds defeated the Cannon Ballers 7-2.
Shorebirds' Samuel Basallo (21) swings in the game against the Cannon Ballers Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland. The Shorebirds defeated the Cannon Ballers 7-2. / Lauren Roberts/Salisbury Daily Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles have struggled in the first half of their 2025 campaign, primarily due to injuries and starting pitching depth.

While they had some strong starters at the top, many suffered injuries at various points, and it set the team back immensely.

To replace them, the franchise has called upon multiple prospects and some veterans to fill the roster. But one player in particular has been left to develop, no matter how bad things have become.

More News: Orioles Bring Back Intriguing Pitcher Corbin Martin on Major League Deal

With the catcher position being absolutely decimated by injury, Samuel Basallo has been the odd man out, sticking in Triple-A for now.

At only 20 years old, the young catcher prospect has plenty of room to grow, but he has rapidly become one of the most explosive players in the entire minor leagues. It is hard to argue he is not ready for the MLB level, but playing it safe and ensuring he comes into a relatively stable position would certainly help.

Baseball America (subscription required) has seen this potential as well, and recently rated him the top performer in the Orioles' farm system so far this season.

More News: Orioles Sign First-Round Selection Ike Irish in Quick Fashion

What Did Baseball America Have to Say About Samuel Basallo?

In a recent article, Matt Eddy of Baseball America put out his choice for each team's top prospect performer so far in 2025. With Basallo receiving the honors for Baltimore, here is what he had to write about the catcher prospect's outstanding season:

"The 20-year-old Basallo is the youngest qualified hitter at Triple-A. He is also one of the most dangerous. Basallo ranks fourth in the International League with a .974 OPS after batting .264/.383/.591 with 19 home runs and 39 walks in 62 games. The giant lefthanded hitter has played catcher, first base and DH in near equal measures for Norfolk as Baltimore eyes ways to get his potent bat in the lineup."

More News: Surprising Team Listed As Best Trade Fit for Orioles All-Star Slugger

Basallo is no doubt one of the best prospects not only in the Orioles' system as he is able to produce at an elite level. The team could no doubt use his talent at the plate right now, and finding him a spot would have been easy for quite some time, with pretty much every catcher on the roster having an injury.

The question would be whether or not it is worth it to throw him in now as the team sits at the bottom of the American League East, or if he should be a late call-up so he can learn against this level of competition before next season. Ultimately, that call will be up to management as they work to dig themselves out of their hole.

For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.

Published
Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

Home/News