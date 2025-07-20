Samuel Basallo Lauded as Orioles' Top Performing Prospect in First Half
The Baltimore Orioles have struggled in the first half of their 2025 campaign, primarily due to injuries and starting pitching depth.
While they had some strong starters at the top, many suffered injuries at various points, and it set the team back immensely.
To replace them, the franchise has called upon multiple prospects and some veterans to fill the roster. But one player in particular has been left to develop, no matter how bad things have become.
With the catcher position being absolutely decimated by injury, Samuel Basallo has been the odd man out, sticking in Triple-A for now.
At only 20 years old, the young catcher prospect has plenty of room to grow, but he has rapidly become one of the most explosive players in the entire minor leagues. It is hard to argue he is not ready for the MLB level, but playing it safe and ensuring he comes into a relatively stable position would certainly help.
Baseball America (subscription required) has seen this potential as well, and recently rated him the top performer in the Orioles' farm system so far this season.
What Did Baseball America Have to Say About Samuel Basallo?
In a recent article, Matt Eddy of Baseball America put out his choice for each team's top prospect performer so far in 2025. With Basallo receiving the honors for Baltimore, here is what he had to write about the catcher prospect's outstanding season:
"The 20-year-old Basallo is the youngest qualified hitter at Triple-A. He is also one of the most dangerous. Basallo ranks fourth in the International League with a .974 OPS after batting .264/.383/.591 with 19 home runs and 39 walks in 62 games. The giant lefthanded hitter has played catcher, first base and DH in near equal measures for Norfolk as Baltimore eyes ways to get his potent bat in the lineup."
Basallo is no doubt one of the best prospects not only in the Orioles' system as he is able to produce at an elite level. The team could no doubt use his talent at the plate right now, and finding him a spot would have been easy for quite some time, with pretty much every catcher on the roster having an injury.
The question would be whether or not it is worth it to throw him in now as the team sits at the bottom of the American League East, or if he should be a late call-up so he can learn against this level of competition before next season. Ultimately, that call will be up to management as they work to dig themselves out of their hole.
