Orioles Flamethrowing Pitching Prospect Receives Promotion to Single-A Delmarva
One of the areas the Baltimore Orioles know they have to improve in the future is on the mound.
Much of their focus in recent drafts has revolved around positional players, maximizing the potential of incredibly athletic prospects and turning them into everyday contributors at the Major League level.
The Orioles have many homegrown position players on their roster, but they haven’t had nearly the same amount of success developing pitchers as they have when it comes to what they have done with hitters.
They are hoping that changes sooner rather than later, and one player who can help them accomplish that feat is Esteban Mejia.
Signed out of the Dominican Republic in January 2024, he began making a name for himself in the Dominican Summer League last year after getting under contract.
Mejia performed well, making 10 starts with 44 strikeouts across 27.2 innings of work. He was effectively wild, walking 15 batters but having a solid 3.25 ERA.
The fourth-ranked prospect in Baltimore's pipeline is now taking the next step in his professional baseball career.
As shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com, the Orioles are promoting the 18-year-old from rookie ball at the Florida Complex League to Single-A Delmarva.
His ascension up the prospect rankings has been impressive, backed by an impressive fastball that regularly registers eye-popping numbers on the radar gun.
Through 11 starts and 40.2 innings this season, Mejia has a 2.45 ERA and continues to blow opponents away with 53 strikeouts.
It will be interesting to see if the coaches can help him refine his impressive arsenal, because he has had some struggles with control. His BB/9 has increased to 5.6 this year after recording a 4.9 last season, issuing 25 more walks in 2025.
The talent is there for Meija to develop into a great pitcher based on his size, being measured at 6-foot-3, and raw ability. But it will come down to maximizing that potential so he can become a real arm for Baltimore at some point during his career.
