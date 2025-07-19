Orioles Have Eight Players Listed As Potential Trade Candidates Ahead of Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most surprising teams in baseball this year, falling woefully short of their preseason expectations.
Entering play on July 18, they are in the cellar of the American League East with a 43-52 record, well outside of the playoff picture.
While they aren’t going to factor into the playoffs themselves, they are going to have a major impact on the races because of how many talented players they have on their roster who could be on the move ahead of the MLB trade deadline in less than two weeks.
The Orioles have already gotten things started, trading relief pitcher Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, which was used on prep star Slater de Brun out of Summit High School in Bend, Ore.
The veteran right-hander was the first of many moves Baltimore will be making ahead of the deadline on July 31, with the front office looking to make the most of what has been a disappointing campaign.
Who else could be on the move?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report did a piece highlighting the top trade chips for every seller in the MLB, and eight players were mentioned as possibilities for the Orioles.
Out of the bullpen, the left-handed Gregory Soto and right-handed Seranthony Dominguez are going to draw attention.
Both are on expiring deals, have experience as closers and are performing well this season, increasing their value to contending teams looking for help at the back end of their bullpens.
Also on the mound, the starting pitching trio of Charlie Morton, Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano are bound to receive some calls as well.
After an abysmal start to the 2025 campaign, Morton has settled in over the last few weeks, looking like his regular self, posting a 3.09 ERA over his last 59 innings pitched.
Eflin has been on the injured list twice and has struggled when healthy this year. But he has proven capable of helping a team in a playoff race each of the last three seasons.
Sugano is an interesting case because Baltimore signed him out of Japan this past winter. Looking to make relationships to sign more international players, they may not trade him unless it is what he and his representation want.
As for positional players, the Orioles have some to offer as well.
Designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn has cooled off in recent weeks but still boasts excellent numbers against right-handed pitching as a platoon option for a team seeking left-handed hitting.
Center fielder Cedric Mullins offers solid defense and a speed/power combo that plenty of contending teams would love to add to their lineup.
Versatile veteran Ramon Urias is going to draw attention for his defensive versatility, with most of his value being in his glove.
While not everyone may be on the move, Baltimore is going to be incredibly active and should be looking to add as many prospects -- preferably pitchers -- as they possible can.
