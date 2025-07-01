Orioles Have Multiple Players Closing In on Making American League All-Star Team
With the second phase of All-Star voting set to come to a close soon, the Baltimore Orioles are hoping to send a couple of their best players to the game.
Even though it has been a disappointing overall season for the Orioles, they have been playing better of late with some of their talented hitters starting to make an impact.
Now, with the second phase of the new voting coming to a close, Baltimore is receiving some recognition for their improved play.
Currently, Ryan O’Hearn is leading Ben Rice of the New York Yankees in the voting at the designated hitter spot. Furthermore, Jackson Holliday is right behind Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers at second base.
Both players for the Orioles have put up All-Star caliber numbers so far this season, with O’Hearn specifically playing extremely well. The veteran slugger has been a rumored trade candidate this year, but he hasn’t let that impact his performance.
So far, O’Hearn has slashed .295/.381/.473 with 11 home runs and 30 RBI. The 31-year-old is on pace for his best campaign yet and has earned being considered for the team.
Despite a lot of disappointment this season, it has been great to see the development of Holliday. Even though he got off to a slow start to his career, he has had a breakout year in 2025. So far, he has slashed .258/.311/.411 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI.
Both players are certainly deserving of a spot on the AL All-Star team, and with voting closing on July 2 at noon, each has a chance to accomplish that.
