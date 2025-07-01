Orioles Make Change Behind Plate As Tromp Heads to IL and Stallings Steps In
The Baltimore Orioles have had a horrendous time this year with injuries and the second half of the season is not off to a better start. MLB Trade Rumors reported that catcher Chadwick Tromp has been placed on the 10-day injury list after straining his lower back and Jacob Stallings was signed to take his roster spot.
In order to open a spot on the 40-man roster Emmanuel Rivera (infielder) was designated for assignment while Dylan Carlson (outfielder) was recalled in order to take the now open roster spot.
Tromp started this season with the Atlanta Braves and had been there since 2022. He elected to join free agency and eventually signed with the Orioles, but only played in six total games before hitting IL.
To say that Baltimore has dealt with quite a few injuries on the year would be the biggest understatement in the majors right now.
Just in the past few weeks, the O’s placed two additional catchers on IL. Adley Rutschman and Maverick Handley were placed on it just a few days apart. Rutschman was placed after an injury to his oblique while Handley ended up with a concussion.
Stallings could potentially end up benefiting from the injuries piling up for the O’s. The Colorado Rockies just recently released him, and hopefully, their loss will be Baltimore’s gain.
Stallings had an excellent year for the Rockies last season, which led to them signing him to a one-year extension after he slashed .263/.357/.453 and 36 RBI. This year was a different story however and they dropped him right after the halfway point on the season.
Their veteran catcher had a slash of .143/.217/.179 on the season which has his OPS at a career-worst .396 in 29 games. Maybe a change of scenery is just what Stallings needs and for Baltimore's sake let's hope so.
