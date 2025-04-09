Inside The Orioles

Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde Provides Positive Update on Status of Injured Pitcher

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde provided good news on one of their injured starting pitchers in a recent update.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) reacts following a strikeout against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries this year, leading to unspectacular results on the field.

Their Opening Day starter, Zach Eflin, is expected to hit the injured list after exiting his start early. Depth was also lost earlier when Albert Suarez was placed on the IL.

They joined Trevor Rogers, Chayce McDermott, Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and Grayson Rodriguez on the shelf, hampering what was already a concerning part of the roster heading into the campaign.

Rodriguez opened the year on the injured list because of elbow inflammation, which was a huge blow to the rotation.

He was expected to be the ace of the team, stepping into the role vacated by Corbin Burnes, who left in free agency and signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The absence of Rodriguez has hurt, but manager Brandon Hyde provided a very positive update on his status Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this week, a bullpen session was held where he was throwing fastballs and changeups. Things went well, and Hyde said there were no setbacks and things remain on track.

There is no concrete timeline for when Rodriguez will rejoin the Major League club, with late April or early May being estimated. But it is encouraging that he is taking steps in the right direction and suffering zero setbacks as he continues to ramp things up.

A former top prospect, he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet, but the team believes he has front end potential.

Through his first 43 Major League starts, Rodriguez has thrown 238.2 innings with a 4.11 ERA and 259 strikeouts with a 2.3 WAR.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

