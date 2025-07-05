Orioles Manager Provides Injury Update on Multiple Key Pitchers
As the Baltimore Orioles try to scratch and claw back to the .500 mark, their interim manager recently provided some updates regarding some of their injured pitchers.
It has been a challenging season thus far for the Orioles in terms of staying healthy, which has directly impacted their ability to win games.
More News: NL East Contender Named as Potential Landing Spot for Orioles' Star Closer
Baltimore will more than likely have to be sellers at the trade deadline despite their hesitancy to give up on the campaign since it feels like the team just simply doesn’t haven enough time or talent to make a run this season.
However, Tony Mansolino recently provided an update on some of their injured starting pitchers regarding how some of them are coming along, which could change some things going forward.
Of the three, the most notable player on the list is Zach Eflin.
The right-hander was expected to be the ace of the staff coming into the year, but his performance so far has been far from it with a 6-5 record and 5.95 ERA.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Have Massive Trade Deadline Roster for Other MLB Teams
Those numbers compared to what he was able to accomplish last season with the Orioles are vastly different.
Still, Eflin was expected to be one of the players moved at the deadline if Baltimore decided to sell. But if isn't able to come back before the trade deadline, then that makes dealing him a bit trickier.
More News: Former Infielder for Horrible Baltimore Orioles Team Announces Retirement
The lack of timeline is concerning, although the fact that he's playing catch is somewhat positive.
Cade Povich was given the same murky timetable, but at least the second opinion he got on his injured hip confirmed it's just inflammation and not anything more serious, which bodes well for a return this year.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.