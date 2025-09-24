Orioles name two emerging prospects as Minor League Players of the Year
As a disappointing 2025 season comes to an end, the Baltimore Orioles honored two of their brightest young stars on Wednesday, naming them their Minor League Players of the Year.
After a stellar season that started at the Florida Complex League and ended at High-A Aberdeen, Nate George has been named the Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year. The 19-year-old was drafted in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Amateur Draft out of Minooka Community High School in Illinois.
George dominated the FCL in 23 games, posting a slash line of .383/.451/.556 with three home runs, 14 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. He made his way to Single-A Delmarva, where his offensive prowess continued; George slashed .337/.410/.491 with a single home run and an impressive 25 stolen bases in 43 games with the Shorebirds.
In his final 21 games of the 2025 season, George was promoted to High-A Aberdeen. For the IronBirds, he hit .291/.380/.392 with a home run and 12 more stolen bases. In all, George accumulated a season total of .337/.413/.483 with 50 stolen bases in 75 attempts.
The strong offensive season sent George surging up the Orioles’ prospect rankings, ranking eighth on MiLB.com’s top prospects in Baltimore’s system at the end of the year. However, given George’s age, it will likely be a couple of years until he makes an impact with the big league team.
The O’s also named Trey Gibson as the organization’s top pitching prospect, awarding him the Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Gibson, 23, started the season at High-A Aberdeen and closed the year at Triple-A Norfolk. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023, after the COVID-shortened draft in 2020 only went five rounds.
Over 26 games between the three levels, Gibson posted a 5-8 record with a 4.26 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 120.1 innings. He allowed 13 home runs and accumulated a total of 166 strikeouts to just 44 walks. Gibson currently ranks 12th on MiLB.com’s top prospects list in the Orioles’ organization.
Last year’s winner of the Orioles’ MiLB Player of the Year Award was Coby Mayo, who established himself as the team’s first baseman of the future in 2025. Mayo was 22 when he won the award in 2024.
Brandon Young took home last year’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award. Young struggled in 2025, which included a 1-7 record in 12 games with the Orioles. The 27-year-old RHP will likely be competing for a job at the back end of the Orioles’ rotation for 2026.