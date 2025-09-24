Orioles name two emerging prospects as Minor League Players of the Year

Orioles name Nate George and Trey Gibson as their minor league players of the year.



Nate George:



.333 BA

.896 OPS

50 stolen bases

Went from FCL to A+

Top 100 prospect (BA)



Trey Gibson:



4.26 ERA

1.213 WHIP

32.3% K rate

Went from A+ to AAA

Top 100 prospect (ESPN)