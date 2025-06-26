Orioles 'Not Compelling' Despite Recent Glimpses of Better Play
There's no doubt about it: the Baltimore Orioles have been one of the biggest disappointments in the MLB in 2025.
At 34-46, it is a real question as to whether or not they will crack 70 wins this season after winning 91 games last season and 101 the year before.
What has been the biggest culprit? A little bit of everything.
More News: Ascending Orioles Infielder Is Clearly Team's 'Most Improved' Player
Pitching injuries have mounted up over the season to the point of crisis. Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, and Tyler Wells have all spent the entire season on the IL, pushing the roster's depth, or lack thereof, to the brink.
The bullpen has featured pitchers with individually solid seasons. But collectively it has been one of the worst units in baseball.
The Orioles has been better in June, taking themselves from 14 games under .500 to 12. The month has included the only two sweeps of the season for Baltimore against the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels.
More News: Orioles Reportedly 'Never Came Into Play' for Reunion With Fan Favorite
But Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer ranked teams by "watchability" on Wednesday and does not believe the Orioles are as captivating as other teams.
He ranked them at No. 22, sandwiched between the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers, the latter of which Baltimore just lost two out of three games to in a series that ended on Wednesday.
More News: WATCH: Orioles Slug Back-to-Back-to-Back Homers in Loss Against Rangers
"Glimpses of the Orioles of 2023 and 2024 have been showing up more often lately," Rymer wrote. "They're 18-10 since May 24, mostly owing to a pitching staff that has stabilized with a 3.37 ERA. It's therefore too bad that this staff is not especially compelling, though it's a worse thing that the O's have fallen off a cliff offensively."
The Orioles' star players have been playing up to standard in June, and the offense has looked better. Adley Rutschman has turned things around especially dramatically, slashing .309/.381/.509 this month before heading to IL.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.