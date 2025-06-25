WATCH: Orioles Slug Back-to-Back-to-Back Homers in Loss Against Rangers
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the more intriguing teams to follow in all of baseball across the month of June, as they have continued to try and claw their way back into the playoff race after an abysmal start to the season.
Improvements have been slow to materialize, but things have been turning around for the Orioles both on the mound and at the plate.
Baltimore is still far from the offensive juggernaut that powered them to the ALDS just a couple years ago, but the power has been slowly creeping back into the lineup.
More News: Orioles Outfielder Tyler O'Neill Provides Positive Update on Injury Recovery
Tuesday night showed just how lethal the heart of the order can be when things are going well, as the team managed to hit not one, not two but three consecutive home runs off of Texas Rangers reliever Chris Martin in the seventh inning.
The first of these bombs came from the bat of catcher Gary Sanchez, who is currently filling in for the injured Adley Rutschman.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Slugger Likely To Be Traded Has Dominated All-Star Voting
The veteran stepped into the box with two runners on base and Baltimore in 4-0 hole.
One swing of the bat later, and the Rangers' lead was cut down to just one run.
This 430-plus foot blast put the Orioles right back into the game, and it also lit a fire in the on-deck circle.
Ramon Urias stepped right up to the plate after Sanchez and hit a blast of his own over the left field wall to knot the game up at four.
This brought some life back into Camden Yards, as the fans were suddenly on their feet and cheering louder than at any other point in the game to that point.
Feeling the electric energy pulsating throughout the stadium, designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn proceeded to blow the proverbial roof off the building with a moonshot out to left center that gave Baltimore the lead.
Team's rarely even ever go back-to-back, so it's a pretty special sight to see what these three sluggers were able to do in the seventh inning.
As rare as the sight might have been, though, it ultimately wasn't enough to secure Baltimore their second straight win, as Texas ended up rallying to secure an extra-innings win.
More News: Maligned Orioles Starter Trevor Rogers Has Career-Best Performance
While the loss certainly puts a bit of a damper on the otherwise spectacular showing, the Orioles should be very encouraged by what occurred.
Power has been in short supply all season for them, but perhaps this could be the spark that finally lights a fire at the plate heading into July.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.