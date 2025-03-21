Orioles Not Confident Star Slugger, Shutdown Closer Will Make Opening Day Roster
The Baltimore Orioles know their opponent for Opening Day on March 27.
They'll be facing the Toronto Blue Jays in an early division battle that could get one of these teams off to a strong start in the AL East race by putting together a good showing.
While the Orioles know who they will be facing, they don't know who will be on the field for them.
The latest injury updates surrounding Gunnar Henderson and Felix Bautista were met with a shroud of uncertainty when manager Brandon Hyde was asked if either star player would make the Opening Day roster.
"No, we're still talking about our roster. We haven't solidified anything there yet," he said, per Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.
Both players are question marks for different reasons.
Bautista is still working his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in the fall of 2023. And while he has looked good at times when he's been on the mound this spring, the team is going to be extra cautious with him when it comes to making sure he's ready for his return.
"We've got a team with strong playoff aspirations, and we want Felix to be a big part of that playoff push if we're able to get that far. We'll be keeping an eye on his buildup in that regard. We're going to take it slow," general manager Mike Elias stated.
That makes sense.
Rushing the dominant closer back just so he's on the Opening Day roster would not be wise if there is a risk of reinjury present when waiting longer would reduce that chance.
Bautista is a massive difference maker for this team, so keeping him healthy all year should be the first goal.
As for Henderson, this development is a little more disappointing.
After he suffered a mild intercostal strain during a spring game on Feb. 27, he was shut down from baseball activities until last week.
Things seemed to be trending in the right direction, but he still hasn't returned to game action, and with only four spring training contests left and his return date not yet known, it seems like Henderson could start the year on the injured list.
"We're still hopeful. But we are running out of time right now. We haven't made a final decision on that yet either," Hyde said.
This would be a major blow to the Orioles out of the gate.
After their four-game set against the Blue Jays to start the year, they turn around and face the revamped Boston Red Sox for three contests at home before hitting the road for six straight against the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks, two teams that are playoff hopefuls.
It's a tough stretch to start, and that would be a made a whole lot tougher without Henderson.