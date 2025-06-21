Orioles Not Thinking About Promoting Top Prospect, Despite Adley Rutschman Injury
The Baltimore Orioles are starting to turn their season around a little bit. Heading into Saturday, the Orioles have won seven of their last 10 games, and they are now just 6.0 games back in the American League Wild Card race.
The Wild Card race consists of just American League East division teams at the moment, so Baltimore has to start beating some of their divisional opponents. In order to do that, the Orioles need to stay healthy.
The team has been injured quite a bit this season, but they are finally starting to get healthy. Unfortunately, though, the Orioles had to place Adley Rutschman on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain on Saturday afternoon.
That injury is a big hit to the team as Rutschman was starting to find his stride this year. With him on the Injured List, the Orioles have to find someone to step up.
Per Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun, the Orioles were never going to call up their top prospect, Samuel Basallo. The player to take Rutschman's place on the MLB roster was always going to be Maverick Handley.
The Case for Samuel Basallo on the MLB Roster
Basallo is the No. 1 prospect in the Orioles' organization.
The left-handed hitter is slashing .266/.374/.589 in Triple-A Norfolk this year. He has slugged 15 home runs, drove in 31 runs, walked 27 times and he has just 45 strikeouts in 46 games played.
There is no doubt that he has played himself into the conversation when it comes to promoting somebody to the big league level.
The left-handed hitter is only 20 years old, but his bat is ready for the big leagues. The only thing holding him back was having Rutschman ahead of him at his position.
In the Orioles' defense, it would not make sense to call Basallo up just to have him platoon when Rutschman needs a day off. However, the top prospect can also play a little bit of first base. Ryan Mountcastle is also on the IL, so Basallo could have filled in at two seperate positions.
Instead, the Orioles opted to call up Coby Mayo to replace Mountcastle, and Handley to fill in for Rutschman.
When Will Basallo Finally Make His Debut?
It is unknown when Basallo will make his debut, or what the timeline is for him. It seems like he can be called up later this year if he continues to play well.
However, the Orioles want to win right now. They are not out of the playoff picture yet, and having the best players at the Camden Yards is something the team should strive for.
In Handley's first stint in the big leagues this year, he went just 3-for-40, and he just looked overmatched. Additionally, Baltimore will be relying on Gary Sanchez behind the plate.
On the season, Sanchez is slashing .200/.288/.300 with two home runs, 11 RBI, and 13 strikeouts in 45 at-bats.
If these two catchers continue to be non-factors, the Orioles would be smart to give Basallo a chance to showcase his abilities on the big stage.
