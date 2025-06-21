Orioles Place Star Catcher On 10-Day IL With Left Oblique Strain
The Baltimore Orioles were starting to play some better baseball this season. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and they have shortened the Wild Card race gap to just 6.0 games. With that, the Orioles still have plenty of time to become a postseason team.
Baltimore, however, is forced to deal with some injuries that are greatly impacting the team. The most recent injury has landed their star catcher on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.
Per the Orioles' official X account, the team has placed Adley Rutschman on the IL Saturday afternoon, and recalled Maverick Handley in the corresponding move.
Adley Rutschman Injury
This injury can turn out to be worrisome for Baltimore. Obliques are always tricky, especially for a switch-hitter like Adley Rutschman. The injury can turn out to be just a few weeks long, or it can land him the IL for a little bit longer if it continues to linger.
This really hurts the team because Rutschman was starting to turn his season around. The former first-round pick was slashing .309/.381/.509 in the month of June with three home runs, and nine runs scored.
Maverick Handley made his MLB debut this season, but it was one to forget. In 15 games played, Handley was just 3-for-40 with 17 strikeouts and two walks. Baltimore is hoping he can be a little bit more productive in his second stint in the Major Leagues.
Losing Rutschman at this point of the season could prove to be detrimental to the team as the Orioles look to continue gaining ground in the American League.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.