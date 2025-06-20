Orioles All-Star Has Quietly Resurged at Plate During June
After a wonderful first couple of years in MLB for Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles, things started to sour last year.
Rutschman had felt almost lost at the plate dating back to last July. His performance fell off a cliff and never really bounced back. That is, until the start of June 2025.
Quietly, the two-time All-Star has started to string together a great month at the plate. Easily the best stretch he has had in over a year.
Over the first 14 games of June, the catcher has slashed .333/.397/.549. His walk rate has creeped back up and his strikeouts rate has looked normal.
Rutschman really looks like himself again and it should be celebrated.
Entering June, he had slashed just .203/.300/.332 with five home runs on the year. That is a far cry from what the Orioles had come to expect from him.
Whenever he is on at the plate, he looks like one of the most valuable players in the sport. Baltimore will never let him go if he can be a power-hitting, switch-hitting, Gold Glove-level catcher.
That's what he looked like over his first few years and what he looks like right now. The Orioles will have to hope that he has found that confidence at the plate, because he has shown the ability to play like this before.
Rutschman's resurgence also could not have come at a better time. Baltimore is going to have to do some real soul-searching after this disaster of a season and there is a world where that included moving on from the star catcher if he couldn't bounce back.
He and Gunnar Henderson are a good enough duo to have a franchise centered around them, but they are young and unproven. Both players taking a step back this year have been big reasons that this campaign has not gone how anyone expected.
June has been a much better month for the team as a whole and, shocker, both of those stars have played great baseball.
Henderson hasn't had the same power, but has also slashed .373/.431/.475 over the first 16 games of the month.
If they can keep this up, the Orioles could realistically still end up making it to the postseason. There are still a few weeks before the trade deadline, so don't completely count Baltimore yet.
A young roster is hard to really buy in on, but this one has been battle tested hard early on and is coming out on the right side of things right now.
