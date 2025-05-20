Orioles Rising Starter Named a Favorite in Recent Rookie of the Year Poll
The Baltimore Orioles have unequivocally had one of the most disappointing seasons to date and the saga continues.
While they were originally expected to have one of the better records in the American League this season, their fate has continued to take a disappointing turn. Now stuck with a 15-31 overall record, the Orioles have firmly planted themselves last in the standings with no end in sight.
While there is still time to improve their situation, they will need to lean into their strengths if they want to see positive changes — honing in on their right-handed rookie pitcher is a step in the right direction.
Rising Starter Named in 2025 ROY Poll
With 35-year-old Tomoyuki Sugano serving as a fairly consistent team asset, it's not surprising that he's become a favorite among the rookie class.
MLB.com released their first Rookie of the Year poll and sure enough, Sugano is on that list at No. 5 in the American League.
"Not much has gone right for the Orioles in 2025, but Sugano's performance has definitely been a highlight," per Jason Foster of MLB.com. "The righty has pitched to a 3.08 ERA in nine starts (the third-best mark among AL rookies) and has held opponents to two runs of fewer six times. His 1.03 WHIP is tops among the AL rookie class."
According to Foster, the list is compiled from the votes of a 34-member panel who are voting based on who they believe will be named Rookie of the Year in their respective leagues.
Although Sugano did not receive any first-place votes, seeing his name on the list should offer some reassurance to Baltimore fans — the club's season is not a lost cause just yet.
However, they are facing some glaring errors within their team particularly when it comes to their pitching staff which has negatively impacted their performance.
Currently on a dry spell filled with losing games, the Orioles are clearly in rough shape, but they are fortunate to be in the company of Sugano who is showing great promise.