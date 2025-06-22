WATCH: Baltimore Orioles Catcher Exits Game After Scary Collision
Maverick Handley played catcher for the Baltimore Orioles in their Sunday matchup against the New York Yankees with Adley Rutschman placed on the injured list on Saturday.
Handley exited the game early after a scary collision with Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. at home plate after he ran around the bases off an RBI double from DJ LeMahieu.
More News: Unheralded Pickup Scott Blewett Providing Major Value for Orioles Pitching Staff
Handley was attempting to catch a ball being thrown from the infield and overstepped into Chisholm Jr.'s running lane.
Chisholm Jr.'s knee appeared to make contact with the side of Handley's head, knocking off his face guard. The momentum of the run caused him to flip over. He appeared rattled when getting up from the impact.
Backup catcher Gary Sanchez entered the game for Handley after the incident happened in the bottom of the second inning. Chisholm Jr. did not appear to suffer any physical injuries.
More News: Orioles Not Thinking About Promoting Top Prospect, Despite Adley Rutschman Injury
This is a tough break for the Orioles, who are already short of Rutschman. Should Handley need to go on IL, Sanchez would be the only catcher on the roster.
The discussion to likely take place would be if Baltimore should call up catching prospect Samuel Basallo, the headliner of their farm system.
More News: Orioles Place Star Catcher On 10-Day IL With Left Oblique Strain
Basallo's defensive ability as a catcher has been brought into question, but the Orioles' focus would be to fill the lineup, not find elite defense.
Entering the game, Handley was slashing .075/.136/.075 on the season. He did not bat during the game. Baltimore ended up losing the game 4-2, losing two out of three in their series against New York.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.