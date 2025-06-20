Former MLB Exec Proposes Shocking Sandy Alcantara Trade Between Orioles and Marlins
The Baltimore Orioles look like a team that will be selling ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year.
They came into the season with high expectations where, at the very least, they were going to challenge for a playoff spot in the American League, if not the top spot in the AL East.
A young lineup with several bright stars was expected to buoy the team’s success as they figured things out on the mound.
More News: Orioles All-Star Has Quietly Resurged at Plate During June
Their starting rotation was questionable after losing Corbin Burnes in free agency and not going to the top of the market to replace him. Instead, the Orioles focused on adding depth, signing Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano and Kyle Gibson.
It was an ill-fated decision, as the struggles of the starting staff are a major reason why Baltimore is where they are today.
Entering play on June 20, they had a record of 32-42, 11 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East and six games out of the wild card race.
More News: Four Orioles Stars Listed on Top-30 Trade Deadline Big Board
That isn’t an insurmountable hole, but based on the current state of their roster, making up that kind of ground will be a challenge because they still lack the pitching necessary to sustain success.
That weakness is exactly what Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) would love to see them improve.
In a recent piece proposing a difference-making trade for each AL team in the wild card race, the former MLB executive has pitched the Orioles to make a shocking blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins for their ace, Sandy Alcantara.
More News: Recent Mock Draft Predicts Orioles’ Centerfielder of Future Could Slide to Them
The 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner has struggled overall in 2025 after making his return from Tommy John surgery. But he is showing signs of turning things around and could be a popular trade target once again ahead of the deadline.
It will not be cheap to acquire him, with Bowden proposing Baltimore sends pitcher Cade Povich, outfielder Heston Kjerstad and their No. 1 prospect, catcher Samuel Basallo, to the Marlins to get the deal done.
Adding Alcantara would be a long-term play for the Orioles, as he is under contract for an affordable price through 2027.
More News: Orioles Allow Opposing Team to Match Franchise Record in Most Recent Meltdown
If he ever gets back near the form he showed prior to injury, Baltimore is acquiring the anchor for their staff they desperately need in the prime of his career.
Parting with Basallo would be hard to imagine the Orioles doing.
They have shown no desire to move top positional players for pitching help to this point. But with their recent improved play and clear need for high-end arms, maybe their tune will change.
Alas, even with the glaring need, it would be downright shocking to see them in the Alcantara sweepstakes ahead of the deadline this year.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.