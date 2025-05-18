Orioles Place Tyler O'Neill on Injured List Again, Recall Dylan Carlson
This winter, the Baltimore Orioles knew they were moving on from Anthony Santander.
Unlike Corbin Burnes, who they offered a megadeal to that would have kept him with the team for the long-term, they rarely engaged with their slugging outfielder despite him putting together the best season of his career.
Instead, the Orioles signed Tyler O'Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million contract.
That decision seems to have been a disaster.
While Santander isn't tearing it up with the Toronto Blue Jays by any means, O'Neill has been one of the most disappointing offseason signings in Major League Baseball with a slash line of .188/.280/.325, just two home runs -- one that came on Opening Day -- and 12 RBI.
His OPS+ is 24 points below the league average and his defensive bWAR is right at 0.0, so he's not adding anything in that aspect of the game, either.
Now, O'Neill is going on the injured list for the second time this year, this time with a left shoulder impingement according to Jake Rill of MLB.com. Dylan Carlson has been recalled to take his place.
This is not the start to his tenure that the star slugger or Baltimore envisioned when they signed him.
Coming off a season with the Boston Red Sox where he hit 31 homers and had an OPS+ of 133, the expectation was he would provide the Orioles with some major pop even if his average had never been high.
But since that hasn't been the case, O'Neill has largely been a dud since there isn't much else to his game besides hitting balls over the fence.
Maybe he can get things going in the summer after his body recovers from this issue, but at this point in time, his signing has been a flop.