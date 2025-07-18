Orioles Provide Injury Updates on Zach Eflin and Chadwick Tromp
The Baltimore Orioles have been hit incredibly hard by injuries throughout the 2025 MLB regular season, and currently have 15 players on the injured list at the Major League level.
Two of the players sidelined, starting pitcher Zach Eflin and catcher Chadwick Tromp, are dealing with similar ailments to their lower back.
Eflin is dealing with lower back discomfort, while Tromp battles a strained lower back.
Both are also progressing well in their rehab process, as shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com.
The veteran pitcher has had his rehab assignment transferred to the Florida Complex League, while the veteran backstop is beginning his rehab assignment with Single-A Delmarva.
Eflin, who last made a start on June 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays, is on the injured list for the second time this year. Earlier in the campaign, he was sidelined because of right lat strain that kept him away from the team for just over a month.
His return to the mound this time around is something many teams are keeping an eye on as he is expected to be one of the many players the Orioles make available for trade ahead of the deadline.
Alas, it is anyone’s guess what kind of market he will have, since he has struggled to produce when healthy this season.
In 12 starts, Eflin has a 5.95 ERA across 62 innings with 42 strikeouts. His FIP is a just as ugly 5.71, with the long ball being his Achilles heel; he has an underwhelming 2.3 HR/9 ratio thus far in 2025.
Tromp, who began the campaign with the Atlanta Braves, signed with Baltimore for the first time on April 13 and again on June 3.
He has appeared in eight games total this year, with his last appearance coming on June 30 before joining fellow catchers Adley Rutschman, Maverick Handley and Gary Sanchez on the shelf.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.