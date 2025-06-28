Orioles Recall Emmanuel Rivera, Option Dylan Carlson Among Multiple Roster Moves
Friday appeared to be the epitome of the Baltimore Orioles' season in the early going.
Down 6-0 almost immediately with their most consistent starting pitcher on the mound, the way their offense had been performing throughout the year made it seem like that deficit was going to be too much to overcome.
But the Orioles turned back the clock, flashing their elite offense to the tune of 22 runs during an important victory.
More News: Two Baltimore Orioles Stars Remain Candidates to Start in All-Star Game
Baltimore is at the stage where they have to win virtually every game they play if they want to avoid a fire sale at the deadline and push for a playoff spot. And in an effort to keep things rolling, they announced a roster change prior to Saturday's game.
Emmanuel Rivera has been recalled, Dylan Carlson was optioned and pitcher Kyle Tyler was designated for assignment.
This decision could largely be the result of Jordan Westburg hurting his finger that forced him to exit Friday's game early.
More News: Could Orioles Flip Last Year's Trade Deadline Addition Amid Strong Showing?
It's unclear whether an injured list stint is needed for the 2024 All-Star, but this points to the fact that he's at least going to miss some time since the Orioles wanted to have another infield option in Rivera.
Optioning Carlson to Triple-A Norfolk is a bit surprising, though, especially because he's been a solid hitter for Baltimore since the start of May, slashing .271/.307/.438 with all four of his home runs and 10 of his 12 RBI coming during this stretch.
More News: Analyst Tabs Orioles' Samuel Basallo As Next Top 100 Prospect To Make MLB Debut
Tyler was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on June 15, and he didn't make an appearance at the big league level before he was removed from the roster.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.