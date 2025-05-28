Orioles Rehabbing Star Pitcher Provides Timeline of Potential Return to Team
The Baltimore Orioles' starting pitching situation this season has been a disaster.
Veterans Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson, both signed ahead of the campaign, provided the team with no positive production. Morton has been working through his shortcomings and pitching better of late, but Gibson was designated for assignment after four brutal starts.
Along with ineffectiveness, the team has been hit incredibly hard by the injury bug.
At one point, they had an entire Major League-worthy starting rotation sidelined.
Grayson Rodriguez has yet to pitch in 2025 because of different ailments. Opening Day starter Zach Eflin spent time on the injured list. As did prospect Chayce McDermott and Trevor Rogers, the team’s big acquisition ahead of the trade deadline in 2024.
On the injured list since last year were also Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish, who have their sights set on returning to the mound at some point this year.
And now, fans have an idea of when they could see Bradish back on the bump with the Major League team.
When Could Kyle Bradish Return to Orioles Rotation?
As shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com, he partook in a 35-pitch bullpen session on Monday. Things went well, as he threw his entire repertoire and revealed that he has hopes to make his season debut at some point in August.
The ramp process is a lengthy one, with live batting practice sessions being targeted for early July before he sets off on a minor league rehab assignment.
Given the direction the team is heading in this year, Bradish likely won’t be pitching in low-leverage games with the Orioles’ playoff chances going down the drain.
But getting any live game action would be a huge accomplishment for a pitcher returning from Tommy John surgery.
Getting Bradish healthy and prepared to pitch an entire campaign in 2026 should be the goal from here on out.
His loss was a major one for the pitching staff since he was emerging as a front-end performer before going down with an injury.
Across 30 starts in 2023, Bradish has a 2.83 ERA across 168.2 innings with 168 strikeouts, producing an impressive 4.9 bWAR.
He was performing at an even higher level in 2024 prior to the elbow injury with a 2.75 ERA across 39.1 innings with 53 striekouts.