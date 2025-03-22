Orioles Reliever Expects One More Shot in Bid to Make Opening Day Roster
On one hand, the Baltimore Orioles need a closer. On other, they don’t want to rush their best candidate, Félix Bautista.
On Friday against the Detroit Tigers, he logged 0.2 innings of relief, during which he allowed a hit and a run, which turned out to be a solo home run.
Perhaps more important, he told reporters after the game that he will pitch on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, which will represent the first time this spring training in which he has pitched twice in a three-day span.
It is also the Orioles’ final spring training game.
Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner was among the reporters who spoke to him. He posted on social media that Bautista believes he is “built up” and ready for the regular season. But he knows the decision is not up to him.
This spring training Baltimore has exercised caution with the 2023 Mariano Rivera American League reliever of the year. Friday’s outing was just his fifth of the spring, and he has a 7.71 ERA. In 4.2 innings he’s allowed six hits, four runs and three walks. He’s also struck out nine.
Bautista has gotten more work in on the back fields in Sarasota, Fla., according to the team. While he feels ready, as MASN Sports’ Roch Kubato reported on Saturday, Baltimore is not ready to commit to carrying Bautista on the opening day roster.
Manager Brandon Hyde was asked about his confidence in having the closer in Toronto and he answered “no” before the question was even completed.
“We’re still talking about our roster,” Hyde said. “We haven’t solidified anything there yet.”
After camp breaks on Sunday, Baltimore flies back home and plays the Washington Nationals in an exhibition game at Nationals Park on Monday. That will be the team’s final game before the opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
The Orioles must finalize their 26-man roster before Thursday.
Bautista had Tommy John surgery in September of 2023, followed by a debridement and an ulnar nerve transposition in the same elbow in February of 2024. Hence the caution, though he was throwing off a mound at the end of last season.
Baltimore wants to make sure the 29-year-old is ready because he is the only reliever with significant closer experience.
In 2023 he earned an All-Star berth and was named to the All-MLB First Team after he went 8-2 and saved 33 games with a 1.48 ERA in 56 games. He struck out 110 hitters in 61 innings for a nine-inning rate of 16.2 strikeouts.