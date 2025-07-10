Orioles Select SEC Power Hitter in Latest MLB Mock Draft
There’s good reason for the Baltimore Orioles to need to replenish their farm system in the 2025 MLB draft.
They’ve been able to produce multiple major league contributors in their lineup, including half the infield with Gunnar Henderson at shortstop and Jackson Holliday taking over second base.
There’s a need for pitching, but the Orioles favor impactful position players in the first round, selecting one in the last six drafts.
Baltimore holds the No. 19 overall pick, in addition to Nos. 30 and 31 as compensation for losing qualified free agents Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander to the Toronto Blue Jays.
That allows them to prioritize their preferred strategy with their first selection if the board falls that way while still having a chance to pick up a young arm at the end of the first round.
Baseball America released its latest MLB mock draft (subscription required), and the author, Carlos Collazo, has the Orioles leaning towards a power bat with the No. 19 overall selection.
He has them selecting Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette, who is viewed as one of the top hitters in college baseball.
“In this year’s class, you need to sacrifice hit tool confidence to get power, and the Orioles have been more willing to make that trade off than most. LaViolette seems to fit better than the rest of the group on talent and overall value here,” Collazo wrote.
LaViolette slashed .258/.427/.576 with 18 home runs and 61 RBI in 56 games before his season ended in May with an injury.
With their first compensatory pick at No. 30, Baltimore selected North Carolina catcher Luke Stevenson.
“His power and OBP match Baltimore’s tendencies, and it does sound like they have scouted him pretty hard,” Collazo wrote.
Stevenson slashed .251/.414/.552 with a .965 OPS, 19 home runs, and 58 RBI in 61 games in 2025.
At No. 31, the Orioles picked Wake Forest outfielder Ethan Conrad.
Conrad also had his season end due to injury, albeit much earlier, as he only played in eight games before having shoulder surgery.
He recorded two home runs and six RBI in those eight games.
If the draft picks for Baltimore align with that scenario, it would be consistent with their aggressive strategy of targeting college bats in the first round.
