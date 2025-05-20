Orioles Set Starting Pitcher, First Reliever for Brewers Showdown
The Baltimore Orioles are in a pretty bad way when it comes to their 2025 season, putting together a 15-31 record and choosing to fire their manager only mid-way through May.
The injuries to the roster have no doubt been a part of this, with 10 Orioles currently on the injured list. This has led to a dismal stretch of baseball, which has put the team in a tough position.
Recently, the team made the decision to part ways with starting pitcher Kyle Gibson after he struggled immensely across the first four outings of the year. By designated him for assignment, this left Baltimore with a gap in the starting rotation. Thanks to injuries, the depth is minimal at the Major League level and left the Orioles with few options for Tuesday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
With this, the Orioles have elected to use an opener strategy with one of their better relievers, and then will follow that up with one of the top prospects in their farm system.
Who Will Be Pitching on Tuesday for the Orioles?
The game on Tuesday against the Brewers will be opened by reliever Keegan Akin. Following him will be the No. 4 prospect in their farm system on MLB Pipeline, Chayce McDermott, as was reported by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.
Openers are becoming less and less popular with MLB teams. But the Chicago Cubs used this strategy recently for prospect Cade Horton's first start and it led to him claiming his first victory.
Akin has been solid so far in 2025. In 21 appearances (and one start) he has a 3.27 ERA, 1.227 WHIP, 24 strikeouts to 10 walks, three home runs allowed and 22.0 innings pitched.
McDermott has been on somewhat of a back and forth track due to injury, and then being optioned to Triple-A off the injured list.
He pitched in one game at Norfolk and then moved to the injured list. He has started three games this season. He is 0-2, but has a 1.86 ERA. He has struck out 10 and walked six in 9.2 innings.
Since the right-hander has only pitched four innings twice this season, he doesn't appear to be stretched out yet, meaning the Orioles' bullpen will be tested once his game is complete.
McDermott has pitched in two Major League games, both last season. He had a 9.00 ERA, along with eight strikeouts in seven innings.