Baltimore Orioles Option Top Pitching Prospect to End Injury Rehab Assignment
The Baltimore Orioles have had an extremely difficult start to the year, and the main concern is not their record at the moment.
While they do sit fifth in the American League East with a 13-19 record, the biggest issue for the team has been injuries, with a revolving door of players ending up on the injured list at various points through the first month of the year.
At one point, the team had a whopping 14 players on the injured list, which is ridiculous given how early in the season it is.
On a positive note, some of the lesser injuries have started to clear up, and players are beginning to return right in time for a crucial stretch of the early season.
One of the players who has returned is the team's top pitching prospect Chayce McDermott, who was activated, but then optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, as was reported by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.
Pitching has been a large need for the team all year long, and with McDermott now back in the fold only one step away from the Major League level, they have an option to turn to as he continues to try and return to form.
His rehab appearance with Norfolk recently was a solid showing, throwing four innings and only giving up one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
He will need a little more time to be ready for "The Show" again, as he has only had two rehab appearances after going on IL in March, but once he gets going again, odds are he may get the call up once again and become a vital part of the rotation for the Orioles.