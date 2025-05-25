Orioles Sign Former Astros Standout to Boost Offense Against Lefties
The Baltimore Orioles lineup has been plagued against left-handed pitching this season, so they are looking for more options outside of the organization.
MASNsports.com's Roch Kubatko reported that the Orioles will be signing outfielder Cooper Hummel and designating infielder Terrin Vavra for assignment as the corresponding move to put Hummel on the 40-man roster.
Hummel was a standout from this past spring training for Houston that has been unable to crack a Major League squad.
The outfielder posted a .316/.435/.447 slash line with five doubles as a member of the Astros this spring. Many thought he had a chance to break camp with them, but they opted to go with the rookie Cam Smith instead.
That left Hummel in the minor leagues before he was DFA'd and subsequently elected free agency just a couple of weeks later.
The 30-year-old switch-hitter signed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees later that week and he has been there since his release on May 24.
In the minor leagues this year, he has posted a .258/.415/.209 slash line. At worst, he gets on base at a solid rate.
The reason that Baltimore might be intrigued by him is that he is slashing .375/.500/.375 against southpaws this season.
The Orioles are slashing .203/.281/.279 against lefties this year, so any option should not be left on the table.
Vavra was first brought to Baltimore as a piece of the Mychal Givens trade back in 2020. He made 67 appearances in the Majors before getting DFA'd back in 2024.
He came back on a minor league deal just a month later and has remained in the minors since. He has slashed .317/.388/.450 this year, but is another left-handed hitter.