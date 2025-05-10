Orioles Skipper Gives Significant Injury Updates on Several Key Players
The Baltimore Orioles' early struggles at the plate have been well documented, as their lack of success at the dish has led to the team plummeting to an AL East worst 13-23 record.
There are plenty of reasons why the team has been sputtering early, and the injury bug is arguably at the top of the list. Multiple key pieces up and down the lineup have spent stints on the IL so far this season, which means that Baltimore hasn't really been able to get any chemistry going on offense.
Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde gave updates on three hitters currently on the IL ahead of Friday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, and touched on where each of them is in their respective recovery processes.
According to Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun, Hyde said that infielder Jordan Westburg is still at least a week away from making any sort of rehab start. The 2024 All Star selection's strained hamstring was reportedly progressing well in recent days, but a setback has forced the team to push back his minor league stint.
In more positive news, Hyde also gave an update on infielder Ramón Urías, stating that he could make his return to the club as early as next Tuesday. Like Westburg, Urías was also forced onto the IL with a hamstring injury.
Finally, Hyde also touched on star outfielder Colin Cowser, who suffered a fractured thumb at the end of March against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up was seen plating catch ahead of Friday nights game. When asked about a potential timetable for his return though, Weyrich reports that Hyde said Cowser is still a "a little ways away' from swinging a bat.
Thumb fractures are notoriously tricky injuries for players to fully recover from, so this isn't unexpected for Cowser. That being said, his absence from the lineup along with Westburg and Urías has been extremely detrimental to the team.
Baltimore will be counting down the days until they can get all three of these key players back into their everyday lineup, which can't come soon enough. Until then, Hyde will have to keep searching for ways to keep his team afloat with the pieces he has at his disposal.